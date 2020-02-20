HOUSTON — Three current or former HISD teachers have been charged in recent days with inappropriately touching students.

It's something that is on the rise nationwide, according to statistics.

"Sometimes a teacher needs to exert power," said KHOU 11 mental health and wellness expert Bill Prasad, a licensed professional counselor. "Maybe the teacher has poor boundaries.”

Prasad said most children will exhibit behavior if they fall victim to abuse by anyone, including teachers. That may include becoming withdrawn, not eating, having nightmares, or not wanting to go to school.

Prasad said there are ways to use visual aids to speak with children as well.

“One of the things I use is a pair of swimming trunks," Prasad said. "I talk about how a parent should tell a child that, if they were touched in an area that's normally covered by trunks or a bathing suit, that’s inappropriate."

Additionally, Prasad said he advises parents to tell children that they don’t have secrets that they hold with other adults.

"That mom and dad will need to know information, they should tell mom and dad," Prasad said "But no secrets between them and other adults.”

What do if you suspect sexual misconduct by an educator: