HOUSTON — Keto, hemp, and probiotics are some of the health buzzwords you may be hearing in 2019.

Products with probiotics are all over the grocery store, but should they be part of your everyday diet?

Probiotics are live bacteria that can be good for you.

Doctors say probiotics help people with digestive issues, like diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you’re healthy, taking them won’t hurt, but it may not help much either.

“The vast majority of people, it’s not going to hurt, except it costs some money. It’s definitely taken off and does surely help some people,” said Andrew DuPont, MD, UTHealth/Memorial Hermann

Pickled foods and some cheeses help the “good germs” grow.

Whole Foods says they’re even seeing brands add them to cleaning supplies and beauty products.

Doctors say capsules have the most research behind them, so they are your best bet if you’re struggling with stomach issues.