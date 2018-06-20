DALLAS - Like every two-year-old, sometimes Wyatt Brooks just needs his mom. He hugged her tightly Tuesday evening, then asked for more food.

The steroids he's been taking make him hungry and irritable, his mom Nichole explains. They are part of his treatment as he battles leukemia at Children's Health in Dallas. A sign in his room says "Wyatt the Warrior. Chemo Day 14. #BeBrave."

Wyatt has been hospitalized since June 2, when he broke out in a full-body rash and bruises while at the beach with his family. Doctors diagnosed him with cancer soon after. "He's been so brave through all of this," said Brooks.

He was brave even when clumps of hair appeared on his pillow on day six of chemo, said Brooks. "We made the decision that we weren't going to let cancer or chemo take his hair from him and that instead, we would shave his head," said Brooks. "It was some small act of control, because you really have no control here."

It was a small but powerful act that, for Wyatt, made a world of difference. "I brought him into the bathroom to show him his new look, and he smiled ear to ear, this huge smile, and signed 'beautiful,'" said Brooks.

It resonated with people around the world, who saw the post on Facebook. Wyatt often signs "beautiful," Brooks said, a word his parents taught him when he first got glasses earlier this year.

He is mostly non-verbal. His parents adopted him at birth, knowing that he had Down syndrome and heart defects. "We just knew he was our son," said Brooks. "And he has something to teach people."

While Wyatt hasn't been able to leave his hospital room, he has touched thousands of hearts around the world. His Facebook page, Wyatt's World, has more than 11,000 followers.

"We've worked really hard to try to get the rest of the world to see Wyatt as every other child. (When Wyatt signed 'beautiful,') that just sort of said to me, that's all he sees," said Brooks.

Wyatt has received messages and letters from around the world, said Brooks. "I had people as far as Australia sending pics of their children wearing hats for Wyatt," said Brooks.

His Collin County pre-school, Kids R Kids, had a "hat day" for Wyatt to show their support. "It's just a fun way for him to celebrate his baldness," said Brooks. "I see his hair now is sort of a badge of honor, it's an act of courage."



In the process, Wyatt is inspiring people and bringing them together. Wyatt is expected to under his first phase of chemo for 30 days. If all goes well, his parents say he should be home by the beginning of July. Then, he will continue chemo for at least three years, both at home and in the hospital.

