HOUSTON — Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus have forced so many offices to close, but WIC wants you to know they’re open and here to help.

The Women, Infants and Children program helps pay for groceries and provides counseling on nutrition, cooking, and breastfeeding.

“It is a very difficult time for these families. We are seeing people who are coming in and telling us they’ve never applied for government assistance before,” said Karen Gibson, RD, UTHealth WIC Director.

UTHealth WIC has seen a three-fold increase in appointment requests recently.

Gibson says the whole application process is now taking place virtually.

“They come in, they don’t even walk into the clinic. We meet them at the door with their (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card that they can then use to go to the grocery store,” said Gibson.

Families who are pregnant or have children under 5 are eligible if they meet certain income guidelines.

You can apply as soon as someone in the family is laid off.

“We will – as much as we can virtually – we will hold their hand and walk them through it. We are very understanding to the frustration and uncertainty that a lot of people have,” said Gibson.

Applicants can request an initial appointment through TexasWIC.org.

They should receive a call from a WIC representative within four days.

