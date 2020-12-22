You Ask, We Answer: Will there be a COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 16 years old?

Another viewer asked if there a list of prescription drugs that shouldn’t be taken when receiving the COVID vaccine.

As more and more COVID-19 vaccines ship out across the country, we know a lot of you want to know when it will be available to you and your family.

Question: Is there going to be a COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 16 years old?

Both Pfizer and Moderna just started testing their vaccines on children 12-17 years old. Depending on the results, younger children may be enrolled for studies early next year. Experts don’t know if those results will come in in time for next school year.

Question: If you’re an essential worker and want the vaccine, how can we get it?

Over the weekend, CDC advisers decided older adults and frontline essential workers will be next to get the vaccine. That phase of the rollout will begin after healthcare workers and nursing home residents get their shots.

Frontline essential workers include first responders, educators, postal service workers, manufacturers, and grocery store workers.

We’re told the Texas Department of State Health Services, health providers, and employers will let workers know when they’re eligible to be vaccinated.

Question: Is there a list of prescription drugs that shouldn’t be taken when receiving the COVID vaccine?