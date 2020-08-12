You ask, we answer: Will the COVID-19 vaccine make you sick?

A viewer also asked: Will the vaccine be expensive?

HOUSTON — COVID-19 has been an unprecedented event impacting the whole world. Producing and delivering an effective vaccine in a matter of months is a first, too.

Many of you have questions about Pfizer’s vaccine, which is expected to get emergency use authorization first.

Several viewers asked KHOU 11: Will this vaccine make you sick?

The FDA just released its analysis of Pfizer’s robust clinical trial of more than 40,000 participants. A lot of people did have side effects like fatigue, headaches, muscle pains, and fever. It typically lasted for a day or two.

Carolyn in Missouri City had a follow up question. She asked, “Who’s to say you won’t die due to complications from the COVID shot???”

Dr. Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UTHealth School of Public Health, discussed the vaccine side effects.

“I’ve heard it likened to the Shingles vaccine, which can cause more serious (side effects). Serious in the sense you don’t feel well, not serious in the sense it harms your health. I think that’s a small price to pay for being protected against COVID-19,” Dr. Troisi said.

Another viewer texted this question: "Though there is much talk about the vaccine shot, will the vaccine be expensive?"

According to the CDC, “Vaccine doses purchased with US taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost.”