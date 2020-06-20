Yes, masks are required when visiting Bush, Hobby airports

Starting Monday, face coverings are required at all terminals at Bush and Hobby airport for visitors over the age of 10.

HOUSTON — You will now need to wear a mask when visiting Houston's Bush and Hobby airports.

Both airports tweeted face coverings are required at all terminals for visitors over the age of 10 starting Monday, June 22.

This is in response to Harris County/Houston's new mask order that also goes into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made this announcement Friday afternoon saying all businesses must require that employees and customers wear masks.

Businesses that don’t comply with the order could face up to a $1,000 fine, though Hidalgo said the main focus is education and not fines. Customers 10 years and older must wear masks, though individuals aren’t subject to any fines for not wearing one.

“The only way we will advert a crisis is to take steps like these,” Hidalgo said at an afternoon news conference. “I understand how tired we all are. We’re all tired of this virus. Life is not back to normal.”

On Friday, Harris County, including Houston, reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases. Many of those came from Houston, which Mayor Sylvester Turner said was due to a backlog coming from a state lab.

