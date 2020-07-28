The Woodlands woman shares her harrowing story of coronavirus survival

"It was one of the most scary times of my life," Teresa Salazar said. "I didn’t know if I was going to come back to see my daughter again."

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A woman from The Woodlands woman is sharing her story of surviving a bout with the coronavirus and has a message for others in Hispanic communities in the Houston area that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

"It was one of the most scary times of my life," Teresa Salazar said. "I didn’t know if I was going to come back to see my daughter again."

She described the day around two months ago when she was picked up by an ambulance and brought to the emergency room at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

“We hear the news about people going to the hospital and they die," she said. "I didn't know if that was going to happen to me,."

The 47-year-old woman, who has an underlying condition of lupus, spent five days in the hospital. She had to be given oxygen because she had trouble breathing.

Meanwhile, as she was hospitalized, her 20-year-old daughter April was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"It was stressful and sad to know that my daughter was home sick and I was in the hospital sick," she said. "It was just sad.”

They have both recovered and Teresa Salazar thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of her by buying them all lunch.

"(They're) superheroes," she said. "Angels."

Coronavirus among Hispanic communities

The Hispanic community has really been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Doctors say there could be many reasons. One is work-related.

"It seemed like we had a lot of patients who are in jobs where you can't socially distance, (who) are working in construction, retail (or) in things that can't be done remotely," says Dr. Daniel Kievlan, the co-medical director of the ICU at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.