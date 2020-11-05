Why are fewer women dying of coronavirus?

There may be biological reasons, but behaviors could also be playing a role.

Fewer women are dying from coronavirus and scientists think the answer may be in our chromosomes. Let’s connect the dots.

As researchers examine the numbers coming out of this coronavirus pandemic, they are noticing a trend -- men are getting more severe cases than women. This has been the case from the very beginning in China and it has continued as the outbreak has spread. Scientists aren’t quite sure why this is, but they have a few ideas.

It turns out gender does play a role in our immune systems. Women tend to have a stronger immune response in general and that has been linked to our chromosomes. Most of the genes related to immune response are on the X chromosome, which of course women have two of, while men only have one.

Hormones also might play a role. In lab experiments, estrogen has been shown to help increase immune response.

But it is still early when it comes to researching COVID-19 and experts have not ruled out other factors, including behaviors.