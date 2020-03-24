FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — In spite of all the social distancing, it's still possible to form a genuine connection with people.

In fact, some might say, this is when those connections matter most. If you need inspiration on how to form new friendships, Mia Rantasalo has an idea.

Grab a piece of paper and something to write with.

Rantasalo's dining table is covered in homemade cards, letters and drawings. Each one was mailed in by Fort Bend County families who want to help their nursing home neighbors who are unable to greet visitors. Concern over the coronavirus prompted nursing homes across Texas to implement strict rules until the pandemic passes.

"That’s sad, you know? They can’t see their families and they can’t be in touch with anybody," Rantasalo said.

So on Friday, she posted to the Lakemont neighborhood social media page with hopes of "collecting the drawings, letters and postcards from the kids. We started with neighborhood kids."

New cards arrive each day from kids who hope their drawings make someone's day.

Right now, the USPS and the CDC say there's no evidence that COVID-19 spreads through the mail.

Rantasalo's received 40 cards since she started her project on Friday. She needs 120 in order to send them off to the Houston-area nursing home she's teamed with. The home has 120 residents and she wants to make sure each one receives a card.

"These kinds of things ... they bring tears to my eyes because it’s so awesome that someone is reaching out," she said.

And these days, letters and cards aren't as popular as texts and phone calls, but right now, they're all that some of our neighbors have.

"Because we’re not alone here. We’re not alone here and we will get through this," Rantasalo said.

