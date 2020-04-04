SIENNA PLANTATION, Texas — It is possible to keep a safe distance and help your neighbors. A Fort Bend County woman is using her shuttle business to stand for Houston.

If there's a neighbor in need, Noreen Covey's on it. And, she'll call upon her neighbors for backup. She and her friends helped more than 400 families in 2017 after a Hurricane Harvey.

"Houston really was on the map for Hurricane Harvey, and I’m proud to say for good things," Covey said. "Because we all came together, it didn’t matter what neighborhood you lived in. You got help from your neighbor," then and now.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: Over 80 people test positive at Texas City nursing home

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases

Covey, who owns Sienna Shuttle, is using her fleet of vehicles to pickup and drop off donations to cancer patients, neighbors on dialysis and residents who are too fragile to run to the store for supplies.

In a matter of three weeks, the Sienna Plantation residents have collected, organized and delivered about 600 care packages, which are called "Sienna Cares" packages.

TO DONATE OR RECEIVE HELP FROM SIENNA CARES:

Email or Venmo: SiennaShuttle@gmail.com

Covey's teaming with 19 Fort Bend County businesses like Pepperoni's Pizza, which is donating space and pizza. More than 70 volunteers are packing and disinfecting donations, which include artwork done by little kids.

Covey's shuttle vehicles will also pick up donations created by organizations like A Shelter for Cancer Families, which is supporting children who are battling cancer at home.

"The reality is, we can all help," said Covey, who reminds us we just have to put our idea in drive.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.