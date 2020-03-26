HOUSTON — Some of the most popular posts on the Nextdoor social media platform right now are about neighbors finding ways to help their neighbors. People are offering to run errands or buy supplies for neighbors in need.

But what seems like a small, simple act of kindness, just changed Harriet Wiechert's world.

She's been taking care of her husband, Kenneth, at their west Houston home. He's been bedridden in hospice care for the last eight months. Kenneth is living with heart failure and the early stages of dementia.

"It’s just the two of us. We don’t have any family, " Wiechert said from her dining room table. "I’m just here taking care of my love. 57 years of marriage. It's what I want to do."

Disinfecting her home is paramount. Last week, she ran to several stores looking for paper towels and disinfecting wipes.

"The shelves were always bare," she said.

The 82-year old logged on to Nextdoor and created a post in the Nottingham Forest community page.

"Urgent Alert. Husband in home hospice and I cannot find paper towels or sanitary wipes," it read.

Within minutes, the messages started coming in, and then came the doorstep deliveries of donated supplies.

"And people just kept coming. And the more they came, the more amazed I was," Wiechert said.

She ended up with nearly a dozen rolls of paper towels and about a half dozen tubs of wipes.

"Few of the people I knew, most of them I didn’t," she said.

One neighbor offered to move a bed into the Wiecherts' den. Harriet has been sleeping on a couch in order to be near her husband. Another offered meals to the couple and their caregivers. Another neighbor is now donating casseroles. One man walked in the rain last Friday to donate supplies to the elderly couple.

"It was nothing to them, but it was the world to me. It’s probably the most heartwarming thing I’ve ever been through. All I asked for was paper towels and disinfectant," Wiechert said.

Wiechert knows she'll likely never get to meet the neighbors who stepped up to help.

"You just embrace it and tell everybody, with all my heart, I thank you. That’s all I can say," she said.

This story was inspired by a local resident on Nextdoor.

