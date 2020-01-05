Which fabrics protect best for DIY masks?

The household fabrics that performed the best were vacuum bags and air purifier filters.

HOUSTON — Health officials say we should all be covering our faces in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A lot of people are making their own masks from materials they have at home, but not all fabrics are created equally when it comes to safety.

Researchers at a Texas A&M University lab tested which household items do the best job of blocking particles in the air.

An N95 mask blocks 100 percent of particles.

A coffee filter would only block 25 percent of the coronavirus floating through the air.

A bandana folded in two layers isn’t much better; only 28 percent of particles are blocked.

The study found you are much better off using a polyester shower curtain or cotton pillowcase. Both were around 55 percent effective.

The Texas A&M lab found the next best option is a bra cup, which blocks 83 percent of airborne particles.

The household fabrics that performed the best are vacuum bags and air purifier filters. Vacuum bags protect you against 94 percent of particles in the air. Air filters were just as effective as N95 masks.

What do you do with this information? Researchers say you should still wear a DIY cloth mask, but insert or sew in a layer of the better fabric to keep yourself as safe as possible.

