HOUSTON — This week, the Internal Revenue Service says 80 million Americans will be getting stimulus payments deposited in their bank accounts.

The first round of people getting money are those who got direct deposits for tax refunds in 2018 or 2019.

You can check the status of your payment online. A new stimulus money tracker went live Wednesday on IRS.gov.

However, a lot of people are reporting issues.

Some are getting a message saying their payment status isn't available.

Others said their money was sent to the wrong bank account or the system can’t determine their eligibility.

KHOU 11 News has asked the IRS what taxpayers should do.

If you’re getting the message saying “Payment status not available,” you should try again another day.

According to an IRS press release, “Get My Payment is updated once daily, usually overnight. The IRS urges taxpayers to only use Get My Payment once a day given the large number of people receiving Economic Impact Payments.”

The IRS said COVID-19 has shut down live phone assistance lines.

It’s unclear what people can do to fix incorrect payment information after deposits are sent.

“Get My Payment cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery. To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also does not allow people to change bank account information already on file with the IRS,” according to the IRS press release sent Wednesday.

