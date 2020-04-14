HOUSTON — New data from the mobile shopping and payments site Ibotta shows what Houstonians are stocking up on during the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order due to the coronavirus.

The numbers are proof that even though everyone's home, we're all doing our best to make this new normal as normal as possible.

And spoiler alert: It's not JUST toilet paper!

Personal hygiene

Shaving matters in a pandemic -- razor sales are up 61 percent.

Keeping your teeth clean does, too -- toothpaste sales are up 50 percent.

Achoo! Facial tissue sales are up by more than 100 percent.

Feminine care products are up by 48 percent.

And it looks like everyone wants to smell fresh while cooped up at home -- deodorant sales in Houston are up 36 percent.

Food and drink

During the first few weeks of the crisis, Houstonians lost their sweet tooth -- chocolate sales dropped by 47 percent, only to rebound up 30 percent as of last week.

The pandemic has turned people to booze -- cocktail mix sales are up by 132 percent in Houston through March.

Hungry? Canned food sales boosted more than 100 percent, too.

For dinnertime, Houston families are wanting to keep it simple -- ready-made meal kit sales are up 10 percent last week.

All that time people are saving on easy meals they're spending on more baking -- frosting toppings and cake decoration sales saw a 28 percent spike.

Around the nation

Rise in Alcohol - Sales of vodka (+50%), domestic beer (+48%) and tequila (+42%) have increased over the past week.

Sales of vodka (+50%), domestic beer (+48%) and tequila (+42%) have increased over the past week. Online Shopping - Online sales have increased 52% compared with the same time frame a year ago, and the number of online shoppers has increased 8.8% since the coronavirus began.

Online sales have increased 52% compared with the same time frame a year ago, and the number of online shoppers has increased 8.8% since the coronavirus began. Shopping Less - In mid-January, shoppers waited an average of three days between shopping trips, but today they’re practicing social distancing and waiting a full week in between grocery runs.

In mid-January, shoppers waited an average of three days between shopping trips, but today they’re practicing social distancing and waiting a full week in between grocery runs. Spending More - Over the last month, consumers are nearly doubling how much they spend per shopping trip, spending roughly $25 per trip in mid-February to almost $50 in mid-March.

Over the last month, consumers are nearly doubling how much they spend per shopping trip, spending roughly $25 per trip in mid-February to almost $50 in mid-March. More Toilet Paper - To no surprise, weekly toilet paper purchases have doubled from mid-February to mid-March.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.