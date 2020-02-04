HOUSTON — Companies across Texas are hiring to help the hundreds of thousands of Texans who filed for unemployment in the last week amid layoffs and furloughs due to COVID-19.

The WorkInTexas.com website shows more than 600,000 job openings statewide, and is recommended by the Texas Workforce Commission.

According to the TWC, health care and social assistance is the number one hiring industry in the state, with 34,493 jobs posted in the last month.

According to the Texas Medical Center’s website – there are almost 1,230 jobs available within a 30-mile radius from Houston.

CVS is also hiring – with nearly 700 jobs in the greater Houston area – including store managers, cashiers, pharmacy technicians, and logistics like warehouse positions.

Retail trade and food services make up another 33,000 job openings across the state according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Industry Postings for last 30 days March 27 2020

Texas Workforce Commission

"Houston is now a critical market," said Yani Hurst, Workforce Initiatives Manager at CVS Health, wrote in a message. "I have never seen us hire like this!"

Hurst said CVS created an accelerated hiring process due to the number of furloughed people from partners companies. Those who have been laid-off from the companies listed can go through an accelerated hire process.

Those companies include: Hilton, Marriott, IHG, MGM Resorts, United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Macy's, Inspired Brands, Gap, Cheesecake Factory, Panera, WhiteCastle, Compass Group, and Sodexo.

"This process is moving REALLY FAST!" she wrote. "Our TA recruiters and Hiring Agents are taking the candidates with a qualifying application, and basically holding their hands all the way through to Hired. Store Manager are then notified that they are receiving an accelerated hire."

People who do not work for a partner company can still get hired too:

"Hiring Managers are working through these applicants quickly too, but unlike the above these applicants are having to wait until their background and drug-test results post," said Hurst.

"Generally, the background checks take the longest during the hire process. This accelerated process does not wait till results are back for the person to start - however if the results are unfavorable when the results comeback we deal with it then. We are just trying to minimize the number of people out there rushing to TWC for unemployment, while still finding great talent for our locations," she said.

