So the thinking on masks is changing, and that's because, each day we learn more and more about the coronavirus.

First, the Centers for Disease Control told you if you're not sick – don't wear a mask. That's because they didn't want people to think that a mask would completely protect them from someone who is sick, because it wouldn't.

But now the CDC thinks at least 25 percent of people who have coronavirus could show no signs or symptoms if they are sick. That means they're spreading the virus without knowing.

So here's the change in thinking.

If you wear a mask or wear something to cover your nose and mouth, now, it's not to protect you, but to protect others. That is just in case you are sick and don't know.

Here's the difference in masks. The two main ones you've heard – the N95 respirator and the surgical mask.

The N95 is to protect doctors and nurses from those who are sick. These are also for construction workers. They filter out particles.

The surgical mask is for surgeons to use to keep their own germs from getting on the patients.

You shouldn't be using either of these. They are for medical workers. Save these masks for them.

So what should you use?

Well, the White House says a face covering. That means anything that covers your mouth and nose and can keep your cough or sneeze from spreading.

They say that could be something you have at home – a scarf, a bandanna or anything homemade.

Here's the kicker – experts are concerned wearing a mask may make you feel more comfortable in public. They say don't let that happen.

Still keep your distance, wash your hands and don't touch your face.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

