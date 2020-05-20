What does the future of live music in Houston look like?

Gary P. Nunn said he doesn't want to see live music venues become a COVID-19 hotspot.

HOUSTON — As Texas enters another phase of reopening, expect to see live music slowly returning.

But one Texas music legend wants everyone to keep safety in mind.

Gary P. Nunn is considered a pioneer in Lone Star music. His song, London Homesick Blues is a classic. But these days, the 74-year-old says he doesn’t want to be homesick or COVID-19 sick.

"This is not about politics, this is about Texans helping Texans,” Nunn said. He announced what he calls his Maskuerade Party campaign. It’s his effort to get Texans to wear masks during this pandemic.

"Wear a mask when we go to a party or see a show, or in groups of 10 or more, we don't want concert venues and arenas to be the next hotspots for the virus," Nunn said.

Meanwhile, music venues are trying to figure out how to operate safely in this new phase of reopening.

The management at White Oak Music Hall is cautiously moving forward to reopening.

“We have a local showcase first week of June, and that will be a barometer for us to see what people’s appetite is and to make sure we’re hosting everything as safely as possible,” said Luis Rivera, General Manager of White Oak Music Hall.

There actually is live music in Houston this weekend. The Rustic starts live entertainment beginning on Thursday.

