HOUSTON — Nearly 3,000 Texans have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott says slowing the spread now means restricting all travelers driving or flying from Louisiana.

The new travel order went into effect Monday at noon.

It requires drivers entering Texas to fill out a form designating a location where they’ll quarantine for 14 days.

Travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions are exempt.

Companies whose employees travel for work will need to fill out a form online. If approved, employees will be provided a letter to show to law enforcement at the Texas/Louisiana border.

Abbott said DPS Troopers will be enforcing the new restrictions.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety said there will not be checkpoints stopping all drivers entering the state.

DPS released a statement Monday saying, “While the department will not discuss specifics related to its operational plans regarding enforcement, we can tell you that at this time, DPS will not be establishing checkpoints along the Texas/Louisiana border. However, the department will be increasing our patrols in these areas. Again, it is important for those who fall under the self-quarantine mandates to remember that a violation of the Governor’s Executive Orders is subject to criminal penalties.”

According to the order, those who do not comply with the mandatory self-quarantine could face up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott expands order requiring certain travelers to quarantine, issues order banning the release of 'dangerous felons'

RELATED: Here's what anyone living or working in Louisiana needs to know before traveling back to Texas

