What changes now that FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?

Not getting the shot could cost you your job and more in health insurance.

HOUSTON — On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine became the first to get full FDA approval for people 16 and older. The agency says before it can approve a drug, it looks at clinical data and other information to make sure the drug is safe for its intended use.

Basically, the FDA verifies a drug’s benefits outweigh any risks, such as side effects.

The acting FDA commissioner said of the approval, “The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

But people have been taking the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for months. How if they weren’t FDA approved?

Those companies got emergency use authorization. The FDA describes that as one of its tools to deal with a public health emergency, such as the pandemic. In this case, the agency looks at the best available evidence when deciding whether certain medical products can be used to diagnose, treat or prevent serious diseases.

Most medical experts expressed hope that now that Pfizer’s vaccine has full approval, more people will feel comfortable getting the shot. There’s another layer here, too.

Now if you refuse to get vaccinated, your healthcare costs could go up. Insurance companies consider unvaccinated people a health risk (kind of like smokers), so they can charge more.

FDA approval also makes it a whole lot easier for an employer to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

So not getting the shot could cost you your job and more in health insurance.