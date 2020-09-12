100 Wharton ISD 4th-grade students, 6 teachers required to quarantine

A Wharton ISD teacher tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the move to quarantine all students and teachers due to close contact.

WHARTON, Texas — A Wharton ISD 4th-grade teacher tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the district quarantining all students and teachers who were in close contact for 10 days.

The district made the announcement on Tuesday.

It includes about 100 students and six teachers.

Remote learning began Wednesday for the quarantined students and teachers and will continue through the Christmas break.

The district said the teacher had attended planning meetings with the entire team of 4th-grade teachers, which is why all students and teachers were considered to be in close contact.