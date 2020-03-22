HOUSTON — This Saturday looks a lot different than any Saturday we’ve had in the past. coronavirus rules are keeping most of us inside, but Houstonians can get creative.

From Star Wars marathons to studying, even swinging in the rain, Saturdays just aren’t the same.

“You have to be creative," said Bill Prasad, KHOU 11 mental health and wellness expert.

Trying to be creative, dozens drove out to Hockley Saturday night for a movie at The Showboat Drive-In Theater.

“They’re looking for something to do, and I think something that makes them feel a little normal in a time that’s completely abnormal," said Andrew Thomas with The Showboat Drive-In Theater.

As the perfect place to practice social distancing, it’s one of the only movie theaters still open.

“And it’s been increasing over the week where I think yeah, people are starting to realize they’re going to be stuck not doing their normal stuff for awhile," Thomas said.

But if it’s stir-crazy Saturday for you, Prasad said take a deep breath.

“They’re inside the house. They have to be inventive, and they have to be patient with each other, especially if there are children present," Prasad said.

RELATED: Cypress neighborhood throws drive-by birthday party for little girls

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: Chambers County confirms first positive case

Restaurants and bars are trying to help with many offering to-go lines for food and alcohol. Even 8th Wonder Brewery is live-streaming their live music with local artists.

“We have to look for ways to create breaks, and perhaps distract us because focusing on the infections all the time causes a lot of anxiety," Prasad said.

From board games to even basic conversations, Prasad said it’s a good time to find out what works and what doesn’t when it comes to being quarantined.

But above all, he says try to cherish the time you have together.

“Really focus on this time and use it wisely to connect with the rest of the family, because there will be a time when things will change back to the norm, and maybe you won’t have this time in the future," Prasad said.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.