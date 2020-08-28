Weather impacting access to COVID-19 testing sites as numbers drop

Dr. Umair Shah said three mobile testing sites had to close early because of the heat.

HOUSTON — Across the country, the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 is falling.

Dr. Umair Shah, executive director and health authority for the Harris County Public Health District, said they are trying to figure out what is causing the drop in numbers.

He said the greater Houston area is no exception.

But, he does know that weather plays a role in getting access to these sites.

Dr. Shah said its COVID-19 testing sites are back open after shutting down due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.

“We reopened our mobile testing sites today, and our mobile and fixed testing sites will be open on Saturday,” Dr. Shah said.

The weather continues to play a factor in keeping some of these crucial sites open to the public.

Dr. Shah said three mobile testing sites had to close early because of the heat.

“Our testing folks continue to test, not just for their safety, but actually for the safety of the individuals that are coming to get tested, of any heat index up to 105 degrees, and so unfortunately today, we started exceeding that," Dr. Shah said.

He’s also seen the demand for testing drop.

Dr. Shah said some people think because they’ve been tested once, they’re immune from the virus.

“It doesn’t give you protection,” he said. “It just tells you on that specific time frame that you were tested were you positive or negative.”