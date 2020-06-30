'We do not have a crisis of beds' | Texas Medical Center leaders explain reformatted ICU bed capacity data

Data from the TMC shows the base level of ICU beds is nearly full, with thousands more beds available.

HOUSTON — While Houston's base level of ICU beds is nearly full, doctors say there are hundreds more beds available that can be repurposed into ICU beds if COVID-19 cases surge.

The latest Texas Medical Center data shows 1,294 patients occupying ICU beds out of the total 1,330 base level of ICU beds. Four-hundred and sixty (460) of those patients have COVID-19, which is 35 percent. Ninety-seven (97) percent of those base level ICU beds are occupied.

"That's what happens normally in hospitals. They're at their full capacity and when it gets crowded, they add additional beds, ventilators, and staff so you get the same quality of care," Dr. James McDeavitt, senior vice-president and dean of Clinical Affairs for Baylor College of Medicine, said.

He and his team advise Medical Center leaders with data on beds available, virus growth rates, hospitalization rates, and also provide staffing to make sure these patients can be adequately treated.

MORE ON ICU CAPACITY

What is 'Phase 2' of intensive care in Houston?

Doctors have been planning for and expect to move into "Phase 2" of intensive care this week.

Phase 2 allocates an extra 373 beds to handle an increase in patients, regardless of their diagnoses.

MORE ON COVID-19

There is also a Phase 3, which doctors are prepared for. They hope we can stop spreading the virus so that the extra 504 beds allocated for Phase 3 do not have to be used.

"Right now we don't have a crisis of beds today," said Dr. McDeavitt. "We have plenty of ICU capacity in the hospitals. We can take care of twice as many COVID-19 patients in the ICUs as we currently are."

This story will be updated.