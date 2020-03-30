HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County Public Health Director Umair Shah attributes the rise in COVID-19 cases to three things: more community spread, additional testing, and "presumptive positive" cases becoming confirmed cases.

"So, all of that comes together to have an increase,” Shah said.

Shah told us COVID-19’s potential peak is anyone’s guess.

"We would love to say that in a couple of weeks or a couple of days we’ll be out of this," said Shah. "But the reality if that none of us know.”

The county is contemplating an extension of its joint “stay home/work safe” order with the city of Houston, which was originally set to expire April 3.

So far, it’s done a pretty good job of keeping people off the streets and in their homes. But, just this weekend, Buffalo Bayou Park reminded visitors on social media they still need to keep their distance.

“I mean, obviously, I’m out and about," park visitor Jessie Avina said. "But I wouldn’t be if there was too many people because you don’t want to put yourself or others in danger.”

Shah said good hygiene and limited contact are still the most effective tools in fighting community spread while keeping demand on the healthcare system in check.

Meanwhile, additional testing is in the pipeline while more counties roll out online diagnostic tools.

"We can’t rest on our laurels and say 'oh, it’s something, you know, that can’t start to happen in our community.'”

Shah said he and others are paying close attention to what’s happening in New York, New Orleans and elsewhere.

They don't want to be forced to execute worst-case scenario plans here.

Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner toured at least one potential site for future COVID-19 patient overflow.

It's a recently closed hospital in the Heights.

