HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner said coronavirus is out of control in Houston and in the state.

With over 26,000 COVID-19 cases, Houston is a hot spot in the global pandemic that has already claimed 250 lives here.

Turner reported five new deaths Thursday and four of the five were Hispanics with other health conditions. One of them was in his 30s.

Turner said that Hispanics are being hit especially hard with new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse pointed out the total number of deaths doesn't include the patients who die at home before first responders can get them to the hospital.

He said some people don't call until it's too late because they're afraid to go to the hospital.

"Do not wait to call 911," Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said.

Pena said there's one bright spot: the number of HFD firefighters in quarantine has dropped.

On Wednesday, Turner cited concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic when he canceled the state GOP convention scheduled to be in Houston later this month.

Thursday morning, the Republican Party of Texas filed a lawsuit against Turner, Houston First Corporation and the City of Houston for breach of contract.