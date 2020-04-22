Watch live: Houston, Harris County residents who don't wear face coverings in public could face $1,000 fine

There are a few exceptions to the 30-day order, which begins on Monday, April 27.

HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County residents ages 10 and older must wear facial coverings in public, Harris County Judge Hidalgo announced Wednesday.

Anyone caught without their nose and mouth covered could be fined.

The order is set to begin Monday, April 27 and will last for 30 days.

The following details were released at an afternoon press conference.

Punishment for breaking rules = Fine up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail. Enforcement up to Harris County law enforcement agencies.

Essential businesses must provide face coverings/training to workers whose jobs require them to come into contact w/colleagues or the public.

Permitted garments: homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief

Not recommended: N-95 respirators/medical masks because first responders need them.

Exceptions: when exercising, eating or drinking, alone and in a separate space, at home with roommates or family, or when doing so risks security, mental, or physical health

"We have to use every tool in the tool box," Hidalgo said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said some 70,000 free face coverings will be handed out to people in vulnerable communities on Thursday.

Criticism was swift from Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

“Her abuse of the use of executive orders is the ultimate government overreach. These kind of confused government policies fuel public anger – and rightfully so," Patrick said in a statement.

Hidalgo said Houston and Harris County have surpassed 5,000 positive coronavirus cases but things are looking better. Still, she warned, it's important not to get complacent.

"If we get cocky, we get sloppy, then we're right back to where we started and all of the sacrifices people have made will have been in vein," Hidalgo said. "We've made too much progress to backtrack now."

Officials in both the San Antonio and Dallas County areas have issued similar rules for face coverings in public as the COVID-19/coronavirus panedmic continues.

But at least two other county judges in the Houston area say they won't do the same.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he thinks it would be unconstitutional to require face coverings.

And Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough announced masks will not be mandatory there.

Keogh said he doesn't think he has the legal right to require masks.

Right now a "stay home" order remains in effect in both unincorporated Harris County and the City of Houston until April 30.

