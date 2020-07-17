Coronavirus Task Force: '1 in every 8 Coastal Bend residents has COVID-19'

85 babies under the age of 1 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another shocking announcement as 85 babies under the age of 1 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County, according to Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

During Friday's local Coronavirus Task Force briefing, researchers estimated that 1 in every 8 residents in the Coastal Bend is actively infected with COVID-19.

Health District authorities confirmed just under 9,000 new tests were performed in Nueces County since July 12, and 33,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Seven of the 12 deaths reported today were women over the age of 50 with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, chronic kidney disease and diabetes. The five others who died also had pre-existing conditions, but health officials were not sure on their gender.

City Manager Peter Zanoni announced the death of City employee Tammy Rodriguez Womack from the Parks and Rec Senior Center.

"This is why that among metropolitan counties in Texas, Nueces County had the fastest case growth in new cases right now in the 7-day average out of any metropolitan city in the state and that's a problem," Zanoni said.

Officials said the next two weeks are critical to lowering the spread. Stay at home, especially if your health is compromised or you are sick. Social distance, wash your hands and sanitize as much as possible.

Additional Highlights:

12 COVID deaths, 310 new coronavirus cases in Nueces County today.

City employee Tammy Rodriguez Womack from the Parks and Rec Senior Center has died from the virus.

Space for 40 more ICU beds at Christus Spohn hospital.

Over 33,000 tests have been taken in Nueces County.

Transmission rate for the Coastal Bend is estimated to be 1.3 - 1.4.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.