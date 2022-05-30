COVID numbers continue to rise in Houston, wastewater shows

The numbers are up compared to July 2020. The city's positivity rate is now at 11%, the wastewater is showing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — COVID-19 levels continue to rise in the Houston area. That's according to the Houston Health Department's analysis of wastewater.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from a report earlier this month.

Wastewater testing is showing that the viral load on May 16 was 170% compared to July 2020. The positivity rate is now at 11%.

The wastewater testing shows that levels have been rising since the end of March.

Click here to check the levels yourself. The interactive map lets you go back through the entire pandemic to see what the levels were like at the time.