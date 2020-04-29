Want to know if you've had COVID-19? Antibody tests are now available in Greater Houston

A Fort Bend County woman suspected that a three-week long illness in March may have been the virus. At the time, she wasn't allowed to be tested. Now, she knows.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — For those with suspicions that they may have had COVID-19 in the past and didn’t know it, or perhaps were unable to get tested at the time, there are now antibody tests available that can provide answers.

Fort Bend County’s Ashley Brown is one of those people who wanted to know if a three-week long illness in March was COVID-19. A recent antibody test revealed it was.

Brown’s experience with COVID-19 started with a trip to the Arctic Circle. She and her family went during spring break at the beginning of March, before the U.S. was on high alert.

On March 11, they traveled back to Houston through Chicago just as things started shutting down.

“The CDC screening lines that everyone saw pictures of, we were stuck for five hours with thousands of people,” Brown said. “I really think this is where I caught it.”

Four days later, the onset of symptoms began.

“I started having shortness of breath and my chest was tight,” she said.

At first, she thought perhaps it was simply her allergies bothering her, but then she lost her sense of smell and taste and was exhausted. That’s when she suspected COVID-19.

She never had a fever, however, and at the time that was a requirement to get tested.

“You get to a point ... that third week when I’m like, 'I’m never going to get better.' That was horrible,” she said.

She eventually recovered never knowing what made her sick. So, when she found out about a COVID-19 antibody test, she wanted to get tested.

“I started calling all over before I finally found Saint Michael's Hospital had them available," she said. "Everybody else was out of them.”

The appointment took a few minutes. Brown says she went into the hospital alone paying about $85 for the test. She describes the test as similar to a pregnancy test. Her finger was pricked to draw blood, which was put on the test and within minutes she learned she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The test Brown took also reveals whether a person has the live virus.

These tests are available at various urgent cares and hospitals. The CDC says there are dozens of tests on the market but the FDA has only approved 4 of them. You can find more detailed information about these tests here.

Health officials just don’t know yet whether these antibodies make a person immune to getting COVID-19 again.

Brown, however, feels relieved that she got the test anyway.

“Very grateful that I came through it," she said. "It’s kind of scary how close it could’ve tipped the other way.”

