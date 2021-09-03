Waller ISD closing Schultz Junior High next week because of COVID-19 cases

According to the Waller ISD COVID dashboard, there are currently 62 confirmed cases at SJH so they are closing September 5-10.

WALLER, Wash. — With the number of COVID-19 cases rising steadily, Waller ISD has decided to close one of its schools next week.

They say that doesn't include the large number of students and staff out with symptoms and pending tests. Twenty-two staff members were out Friday with COVID symptoms.

"At this time, we are unable to provide all the staff needed to effectively operate the school and provide daily instruction," the letter said.

Monday was already a planned holiday, but Schultz will now be closed Sept. 6-10, as well. They currently plan to resume on Sept. 13.

"We need this time apart to help slow the spread of COVID-19 among our students and staff, and for our staff to be able to recover, reset, and return to be able to take care of students," Waller ISD said. "Unfortunately, switching to online learning is not a feasible option as it is not supported by the state."

This means they'll have to make up the days later in the school year.

"This may be done in some extended school days, utilizing our built-in weather days, or at the end of the school year. We are evaluating all possibilities, considering what will be best for our families, and will communicate the make-up plan to you as soon as possible."

During the closure, schools will be deep-cleaned and there will be no SJH events including extracurricular activities.