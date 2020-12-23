Walgreens expects to vaccinate 35,000 people in long-term care facilities nationwide by March

The CDC partnered with Walgreens, CVS and Managed Health Care Associates to vaccinate people at long-term care facilities.

HOUSTON — Texas pharmacies are getting ready to give to people living and working in nursing homes and long-term care facilities the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s part of a vaccination effort that started in a few long-term care facilities last week and is expanding to 12 states this week.

“Things have gone well, and the expectation is that we will be across the country as early as next week,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, Chief Medical Officer for Walgreens.

Texas pharmacies should get the Pfizer vaccine this week and start the program next week. More than 3,000 long-term care facilities and nursing homes statewide have signed up.

Ban expects Walgreens will vaccinate people in 35,000 long-term care facilities nationwide by March.

“The expectation at that point is that we’ll begin Phase 2, where we begin vaccination for the general population, toward the end of March, early April,” he said.

On Sunday, a CDC panel recommended frontline essential workers, including first responders and teachers, be part of the next group to get the vaccine, along with people 75 and older.

However, those workers were not on the priority list the state health department released for Texans the following day, which included people 65 and older or with certain medical conditions.

“We hope that the state of Texas, the commissioner of health and safety, reviews the CDC’s decision and guidelines and updates the state’s guidelines to be inclusive of teachers and their essential worker definition,” said Zeph Capo, President of Houston Federation of Teachers.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services emailed KHOU the following response to the CDC recommendation that teachers be included as “frontline essential workers.”

“The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel felt strongly about protecting those Texans at the highest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Morbidity and mortality data clearly shows that people over 65 years of age and/or with one of the chronic illnesses listed in the Phase 1b guidelines, are in greater danger of dying or ending up in the hospital, ICU or on a ventilator if they do get sick with COVID-19. By focusing on people in those categories, the vaccine will protect the most vulnerable Texans across various population and work sectors, including education. These populations are as diverse as Texas, and as production of vaccine continues to ramp up, Texas will utilize the vaccine available in Phase 1b to vaccinate those most at risk of dying or being hospitalized.”

Leaders at the Texas Medical Center said Tuesday even with widespread public vaccinations on the horizon, individual actions remain the best tool in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s great to have vaccines, but we’re nowhere close to the level of protection that we need for the population at large,” said Dr. David Callender, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. “Let’s continue our good public health hygiene by wearing masks, washing your hands, and maintaining good social distance.”