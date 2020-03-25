HOUSTON — Parents usually pay hundreds of dollars for their kids to take lessons at Vivaldi Music Academy in Houston, but starting Tuesday, group lessons for all ages will be offered for free.

“I thought, (since) we are all stuck in our houses and stuck with children who are doing nothing ... We thought, what can we do to bring music to our community?” said Zeljko Pavlovic, the owner and director of Vivaldi Music Academy.

The group lessons will be offered through Zoom.

There will be live classes daily for babies through adults to learn violin, piano, cello, flute and voice.

Pavlovic knows some people don't have access to instruments.

He says the first 50 people who register for free online classes will be placed in drawing for a free keyboard, guitar or iPad.

Lessons that do not require instruments are also available through vivaldimusicacademy.com.

“I came to this country as a refugee. The only thing that got me through the war and all the hardship was music. That’s one common currency throughout the world. That’s one common language. Music can pull us together,” Pavlovic said.

