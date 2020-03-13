Editor's note: The above video is from earlier this week addressing why people are stocking up on toilet paper.

HOUSTON — H-E-B this morning is responding to the empty store shelves seen across social media, asking the public to keep calm and to not buy more than what is needed:

"H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus for several months and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves. Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm. H-E-B Partners are ready to help Texas slow the spread."

LIVE BLOG: View the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: 'The world is not coming to an end' Mayor Turner tweets after panic-buying leads to empty shelves

The store also tweeted its customers, asking them to "leave some" behind for others: "We encourage preparedness, not stockpiling – please buy what you need & leave some for your neighbor behind you."

Overnight, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also tried to calm the public and stop the panic buying: "The world is not coming to an end. But if it is all that bottle water and toilet paper you are buying will not get used," he tweeted.

LIVE BLOG: View the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: Coronavirus national updates: Europe travel ban begins tonight; administration nears aid bill agreement

RELATED: List: Houston-area school district, university closures amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: List: Local coronavirus cases in Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties

RELATED: Mattress Mack says 'spread facts, not fear' in new coronavirus public service announcement