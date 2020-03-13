HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier this week addressing why people are stocking up on toilet paper.

Several grocery stores are modifying their hours to make sure they can restock their shelves.

Here are what the different stores are doing.

H-E-B

All H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores in the Houston area have shifted to modified hours. The new hours for Houston stores are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Randalls

Randalls announced that starting Sunday, March 15, they're going to modified store hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day until further notice.

Walmart

Walmart announced Saturday it is adjusting its operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Their new hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.

Kroger

Kroger announced they are also adjusting their store hours in order to meet customer's needs. All Houston division Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice.

Trucking regulations waived to keep store shelves stocked

To combat empty shelves at grocery stores, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is waiving some trucking regulations to help expedite delivery of resources around Texas.

H-E-B and Kroger have asked the public to keep calm and to not buy more than what is needed.

"H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus for several months and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves. Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm. H-E-B Partners are ready to help Texas slow the spread," the grocery chain said in a statement.

H-E-B also tweeted its customers, asking them to "leave some" behind for others: "We encourage preparedness, not stockpiling – please buy what you need & leave some for your neighbor behind you."

Kroger is sharing a similar message with its customers, reminding shoppers the grocer has been working around-the-clock to keep store shelves stocked.

The store activated its preparedness plan several weeks ago and continues to work closely with its vendors to keep supplies replenished, according to a statement.

“We want Houstonians to know that we’re here for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and openhearted hospitality. That’s why our teams are working so hard to keep our stores clean, open and stocked,” Kroger Houston Division President Joe Kelley said. “We’d like to take this opportunity to also remind our customers that we are all in this together and to please take into consideration the needs of their fellow Houstonians.”

