GALVESTON, Texas — To fight something like the new coronavirus, it takes people who love infectious diseases appreciate their dangers and have the knowledge to find solutions.

They are solutions to something scientists don’t yet fully understand. You have questions. So do they.

James Le Duc is Director of UTMB Galveston National Laboratory. He’s a virus hunter and on Monday, we heard from him about in his own words. You can watch the video here:

Le Duc's bottom line?

"It’s not time panic," he said. "it’s time to be attentive to what’s going on around the world. But it’s not time to panic."

The Galveston National Lab is one of a few university labs in the country working on a coronavirus vaccine.

