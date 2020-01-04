NEW CANEY, Texas — A New Caney resident who also happens to be a World War II veteran said his 100th birthday was the best birthday of his life when neighbors surprised him with a car parade outside his home.

But that wasn’t his only big surprise.

When Chester Gross woke up Tuesday morning, he knew exactly what day it was.

“They said, 'You can sleep late,'" Gross said. "My birthday is going wonderful.”

He’s waited 100 years for the day.

“If you get to be 100, it’s the best thing in your life," Gross said.

It's a big birthday for the man who served in the Navy during both World War II and the Korean War.

“They had planned a party for me, and it was going to be something else," Gross said.

Coronavirus forced the cancellation of those plans, so his family did what they could to celebrate. They made Gross his favorite breakfast and read him all his birthday cards.

“I don’t know that I'm going to get finished. They keep coming in," Gross said.

Then, they showed him all the messages from his Facebook post. Now, that post has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, with thousands of messages for the birthday boy.

“I think there’s something inside you that makes you feel like you’ve come a long way and you’re lucky to be here," Gross said.

It’s a bittersweet birthday because it's the first one he’s celebrating without his daughter, who passed away in February. He also lost his wife of 69 years last week.

“I certainly miss her already," Gross said. "I'm going to miss her probably for the rest of my life. We had a wonderful life together.”

But that’s what makes the birthday love even more special.

Gross' church group met in a parking lot to sing happy birthday from a distance, and then his neighbors planned a surprise parade.

Gross ended the day with cake and blowing out candles. It’s a day he’s waited a century to celebrate.

“I don’t know that anybody ever had a birthday like this," Gross said.

He said it was the best birthday of his life.

“We ought to do this every day," Gross said.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Grandmother surprises grandchildren at their windows every day with a new costume

RELATED: Students throw classmate surprise birthday party via Zoom, as they practice social distancing

RELATED: Friends and family hold a 16th birthday parade for New York teen