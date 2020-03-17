HOUSTON — Stores like Food Town and Dollar General are stepping up to help our most at-risk community members.

They're now opening their doors early, just for seniors.

From providing sanitizing wipes to adjusting store hours, Food Town stores say they're working to keep customers safe, including their most vulnerable.

Tuesday was the first day the store offered a new service to just their senior shoppers.

"Very grateful, you'll a blessing," said shopper, Oscar Williams.

Oscar Williams, 79, was one of the first ones in line to go inside the store.

"Makes me feel nice to be a 79-year-old, I haven't showed my ID in a long time," said Williams.

To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Food Town is now dedicating the first hour of each day to their most at-risk shoppers.

"It's been very nice and thankful, a good process now I can go home and eat some of this good stuff," said Williams.

For many seniors, braving large crowds in a busy supermarket isn't easy.

"It is dangerous for seniors and I thank God I got what I need because I have respiratory problems," said customer Daisy Paul.

Food Towns across the Houston area are taking part in the initiative, and say they'll be providing the service for as long as it's needed. And with plenty of supplies like water available to buy, shoppers like Oscar say they'll be back even when the outbreak is finally over.

"Food Town keep up the good work and you got a good customer coming back again," said Williams.

Anyone 65 and older can shop at Food Town stores, every day from 7 to 8 a.m. with a valid Government-issued I.D.