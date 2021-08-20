Why some people remain inconvincible about the COVID-19 vaccine

Many people are refusing to get the shot saying they just don't trust it, despite scientific evidence that proves it's safe.

HOUSTON — The debate over the COVID-19 vaccine is still very heated. Many are refusing to get the shot saying they just don't trust it, despite scientific evidence that proves it's safe.

"Until I know more, I'm not saying I'll never get, but not yet," said Tetiana Alonso. "It has nothing to do with politics or anything like that."

"Why not do everything you can to protect yourself and your family?" asked KHOU 11's Xavier Walton.

"Because at the moment, for me, there's not enough data for me," Alonso said. "I want more testing. I want to know, like, what are the long-term effects? Like, what are some of these things that can happen?"

KHOU 11 also talked to Dr. Napoleon Higgins, CEO of Bay Pointe Behavioral, about vaccine hesitancy.

"When death is imminent, you want all the options then, but right now, for some reason with these vaccines, people don't want to do that," Dr. Higgins said.

Dr. Higgins has more than two decades of experience as a mental health expert.