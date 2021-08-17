When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine booster shot?

U.S. experts are expected to recommended vaccine boosters for most Americans soon to help protect against the delta variant as it runs rampant.

In Israel, preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness from the delta virus dropped among those vaccinated in January.

U.S. experts are studying case numbers here as the number of breakthrough cases increases.

COVID booster vaccine details

The recommendation is expected to include everyone who got Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The boosters would be given eight months after you got your second vaccine.

They would be recommended for ages 12 and up, the sources say. So September if you got your second dose in January, October for February, November for March, and so on.

Among the first to receive them would be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans, who were the first to be vaccinated.

Doses would only begin to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

There is no booster for the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. In one study published last month in The New England Journal of Medicine, J&J researchers found the company’s vaccine offers lasting protection.

Researchers are continuing to study information about the J&J vaccine, which was only approved in the U.S. in late February, to determine when to recommend boosters, one of the officials said.

Right now, people with weak immune systems who had the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines can get a third shot. That includes some cancer patients, organ transplant patients and people with HIV.

The White House has said that even though the U.S. has begun sharing more than 110 million vaccine doses with the world, the nation has enough domestic supply to deliver boosters to Americans should they be recommended by health officials.

More than 198 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with more than 168 million fully vaccinated.