Register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Montgomery County tonight beginning at 6 p.m.

CONROE, Texas — The appointments will be for Wednesday, January 27, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

How to register

1. Go to lonestarvaccine.com and click "get started" on the homepage.

2. You'll be asked a series of questions to determine your eligibility for the COVID vaccine.

3. If eligible, you'll be directed to an "Eventbrite" page and prompted to select an appointment time. NO promo code is needed.

4. At this point, one of three things will happen:

You will see available times with an option to select 1 ticket. From there, you'll click "Register" and provide contact information before completing check-out.

You will see times marked "unavailable". This means that every ticket has been "claimed", but folks are still completing check-out. Keep refreshing your page to see if anyone times out of check-out as this will prompt tickets to re-appear.

You will see all times marked "sold out". At this point, the event is completely full.

Only people in Phases 1a and 1b are eligible.

The fairgrounds are located at 9333 Airport Road in Conroe.