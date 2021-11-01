UTMB forced to cancel some scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations; Galveston County blames state for shortfall

Galveston County leaders aren’t happy with the state’s new vaccine distribution plan announced Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott said thousands of vaccine doses will soon be sent to 28 hubs, including some in the Houston area.

But Galveston County leaders and others across the state aren’t happy with the new distribution plan.

“This plan will significantly prioritize urban areas over suburban and rural communities,” Galveston County said in a statement.

For example, Harris County will get one dose for every 165 residents compared to one dose for every 855 residents in Galveston County, the statement said.

After the county received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, appointments for people in group 1B quickly filled up.

“Neither the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) nor the Galveston County Health District are scheduled to receive any vaccine doses in the state’s current or subsequent distribution,” the statement said.

UTMB announced Monday it would be forced to cancel some of the scheduled vaccinations because of the new plan.

UTMB said it will run out of vaccines for first doses by Wednesday, Jan. 13. People who have scheduled appointments after Jan. 12, will be contacted to reschedule. They’ll be prioritized when more vaccine doses arrive.

This doesn’t include anyone scheduled to receive second doses. Those have already been set aside.

County leaders say they’re working with UTMB and local partners to explore other options to bring in more vaccines.

Texas is changing up how vaccines are distributed. Now the state is sending large shipments to a few “vaccine hubs”.



3 local hubs are Houston Health Dept., Harris County Health Dept., and Methodist.



Harris County received 8K doses Friday. All are already spoken for. #KHOU11 — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) January 11, 2021