Doctors hope universal COVID-19 vaccine will defend against all variants

Doctors are already developing booster shots, but a universal COVID vaccine would protect people from all variants of the virus.

HOUSTON — The world is in a race between COVID-19 vaccines and variants of the virus.

Doctors are urging people to get a shot as soon as possible to stop the virus from spreading before another more contagious mutation pops up. In the meantime, drug makers are already developing booster shots to combat new strains of COVID-19 that are already in the United States.

However, health experts admit it’s a game of whack-a-mole, which is why several research teams across the country are working on something called a universal vaccine. They’re trying to develop one COVID-19 vaccine that would protect against all future variants.

Universal vaccines aren’t a new concept. Researchers, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have been working on a universal flu vaccine for years. So far, none have been successful.

Some health officials think a universal COVID-19 vaccine may be easier to figure out because of the genetic makeup of the coronavirus. One idea is to target a part of the virus that doesn’t seem to mutate.