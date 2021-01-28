COVID-19 vaccine guide: Helpful tips if you’re trying to get a coronavirus vaccination

Trying to get an appointment for a COVID vaccination can be frustrating and time-consuming. But there are a few things that might speed up the process.

HOUSTON — Getting signed up for a COVID vaccine is like trying to snag 50-yard-line tickets to the Super Bowl, front row seats to Hamilton or a backstage pass at a George Strait concert.

With millions of Texans eligible under Phases 1a and 1b, the demand far outweighs the supply.

Trying to get an appointment can be confusing, frustrating and time-consuming.

Here are a few tips that might help you navigate the process:

The City of Houston now has a phone number for people 65 and over to get on a waiting list for appointments. The number at the Area Agency on Aging is 832-393-4301. This new option is aimed at seniors who’ve fallen through the cracks because they don’t have internet access or have trouble navigating the online options. The City of Houston is also sending out alerts when vaccines become available. You can sign up here under the HoustonRecovers section. When appointments are open, you’ll go to the page to schedule one. They are currently booked through January but as more doses arrive, they will open the portal to schedule new appointments. Don’t dawdle though. They’re usually booked within minutes. You can also sign up for push alerts to receive area-wide vaccine appointment notifications from KHOU 11 Just download our app and click on the settings icon in the upper right. Then choose “notifications” and check “coronavirus” or “health.” (There are several other categories to choose from if you’re interested in weather alerts, breaking news alerts and traffic alerts.) Harris County launched a new portal on Tuesday, Jan. 26, that allows anyone to sign up on a waitlist at ReadyHarris.org or https://vacstrac.hctx.net. Instead of a first-come, first-served basis, the appointments will be randomly assigned and there’s no deadline. There were some technical glitches the first day, but we’re told they’re fixed. If you weren't able to register, try again. Residents without internet access can also call 832-927-8787 to be placed on the waitlist. Even though anyone can get on the waitlist, people who aren’t eligible under 1a or 1b will not be contacted at this time. You don’t have to live in the city or county where you get the vaccine. If you’re willing to drive further, you can go anywhere in Texas, as long as you’re a resident of the Lone Star State. Check the COVID-19 websites of surrounding counties for waitlists and other opportunities. You will not be asked about your citizenship. Undocumented immigrants who qualify -- and who have an appointment -- will not be turned away. The vaccines are free and you don't need insurance to get one. If you don’t drive or don’t have transportation, there are several options: a.The Harris County Area Agency on Aging is coordinating transportation with AAA for people 65 and older. You can call the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301 to register; b. If you’re disabled and are a registered METROLift customer, you can get a ride to the vaccination site. The driver will wait for you during the appointment and then take you home. If the vaccination site is a drive-thru, the healthcare provider can even come aboard to give you the vaccine. Click here to register with MetroLift; c. If you’re on CHIP or Medicaid, you can request a free ride through the Texas Department of State Health Services Medical Transportation Program. The number for the Houston-area is 855-687-4786. d. If you’re signed up and ready to get a vaccine but need help getting there, you can call 211. United Way Houston is teaming with Lyft, the ride-share company, to get people to and from vaccination sites. You must be able to get in and out of the vehicle on your own.

9. Texans who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A or 1B can register at a state hub.

10. Once you receive the first dose, you shouldn’t have to call and make an appointment for your second dose. The health department from that city or county will contact you. If you haven’t heard from them within 48 hours of your three week (Pfizer) or four week (Moderna) due date, contact them. Experts now say those recommended times can be delayed by a couple of weeks, if necessary.