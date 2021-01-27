Texas vaccines available to people who qualify

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said, “You must be a Texas resident to receive a vaccine in Texas.”

HOUSTON — With limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine health experts want to make sure available doses are given to those most at risk.

However, can you be denied a vaccine if you register in Texas but don’t live in the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said, “You must be a Texas resident to receive a vaccine in Texas.”

In order to be eligible to receive the vaccine people must qualify under state guidelines.

Right now, only those under Phase 1A and 1B are eligible to receive the shot.

When asked if there are protocols in place to ensure available vaccines coming to Texas are reserved for state residents Gov. Abbott said, “These are CDC based standards if I recall correctly and that is U.S. vaccines are for U.S. residents. Texas vaccines are for Texas residents.”

So, when a KHOU viewer asked: My mother is staying with me in Houston from out of state, can she take the vaccine in Houston or do I have to take her back to her state?

The Houston Health Department said it does not deny COVID-19 services based on residency.

It means people who live in Montgomery County for example can get their vaccines in neighboring counties like Harris or Brazoria.

Harris County officials said people are not asked about their citizenship.

Undocumented people who qualify would not be turned away.