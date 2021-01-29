State health officials: 385,000 vaccine doses coming to Texas next week

Currently, the Texas Department of State Health Services is sending Harris County Public Health about 9,000 doses each week.

HOUSTON — State health officials say Texas will get a larger shipment of COVID-19 vaccines starting next week.

That increase of about 55,000 doses will boost the weekly total from around 333,000 to 385,000. It’s a level that state leaders told reporters Thursday they expect to continue the next few weeks.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Thursday around 2 million of the county’s 5 million residents are currently eligible to receive the vaccine under state guidelines.

“Registration has stabilized to a steady stream,” said Hidalgo.

More than 156,000 people had registered for Harris County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist as of 3 p.m. Thursday. Registration began around noon Tuesday.

“Not since Tuesday night, we haven’t had issues with the website, and same with the call lines,” said Hidalgo. “I want to give a big shout-out to the workers of those call lines.”

Hidalgo said those workers took more than 70,000 calls Tuesday and 20,000 calls Wednesday.

“There’s no rush to sign up,” she said. “It’s a randomized process. So, every time we receive a vaccine shipment, we’ll pull out of that pool of applicants randomly. With 1A prioritized over 1B and older residents prioritized over younger residents.”

Phase 1A in Texas includes frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes everyone 65 and older and people 16 and older with certain chronic medical conditions.

As of midday Thursday, Harris County had administered nearly 29,000 vaccines. Hidalgo said county staff is gearing up to give out around 30,000 doses per week once the supply chain catches up.

The county judge also says the vaccine waitlist registration website won’t be taken down unless it needs a technical upgrade.