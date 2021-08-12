St. Luke's is the latest Houston hospital to require COVID vaccine for all employees

HOUSTON — St. Luke’s Health is joining other Houston hospitals in requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, they announced Thursday. The deadline is November 1.
The requirement also applies to all physicians, volunteers, advanced practice providers and all others caring for patients.
"Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants, and many communities continue to have low vaccination rates," St. Luke's said in a statement. "Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment."
Exceptions will be made for employees who qualify for medical and religious exemptions.
On Wednesday, Texas Children's Hospital announced they will require employees to get vaccinated.
Previously, Houston Methodist and Memorial Hermann also announced vaccine requirements.