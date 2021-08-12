St. Luke's is the latest Houston hospital to require COVID vaccine for all employees

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants, and many communities continue to have low vaccination rates," St. Luke's said.

HOUSTON — St. Luke’s Health is joining other Houston hospitals in requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, they announced Thursday. The deadline is November 1.

The requirement also applies to all physicians, volunteers, advanced practice providers and all others caring for patients.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants, and many communities continue to have low vaccination rates," St. Luke's said in a statement. "Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment."

Exceptions will be made for employees who qualify for medical and religious exemptions.

On Wednesday, Texas Children's Hospital announced they will require employees to get vaccinated.