Some people experiencing more severe side effects after second COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors say the symptoms are actually a good thing because they indicate a strong immune response.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast News Vaccine Team continues to tell the stories of people who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. We're learning more about how people are responding to it as more people get both doses.

A local doctor says most side effects are completely normal and can last up to three days.

“The next morning, I woke up, I had a fever of 101. I had chills, body aches. I felt miserable, absolutely miserable," Pernie Gilbert said.

Pernie Gilbert isn't the only one who experienced side effects after getting her second COVID-19 vaccination. Anthony Bennett says his symptoms were worse after the second dose.

“They went from pretty terrible the night of down to manageable to just pretty much managed," Bennett said.

However, Amy Detweiler says she felt great after her second dose.

“I woke up fully expecting not to feel well, but I felt great all day. I was able to keep up with my two toddler boys, which is a feat in itself. I felt fine," Detweiler said.

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom of Baptist Health says some of the symptoms people are experiencing after their COVID-19 shot include soreness at the injection site, a low-grade fever, and a skin rash.

"For most people, it’s still a mild reaction," Ransom said.

Ransom says this immune response is actually a good thing.

“It’s a sign the immune system is kicking into gear and really essentially ramping up," Ransom said.

Those who did experience symptoms after their second shot say they lasted about a day and believe it's well worth it.

“I would definitely do it again in a heartbeat," Bennett said. "To be able to be immune to this thing to sacrifice two days over the first and second dose, there’s no question."

“The alternative if you were to get the disease, the virus, can be absolutely devastating," Gilbert said.

“While some people have uncomfortable symptoms after one or both doses of the vaccine, it’s not dangerous," Ransom said.