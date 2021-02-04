Single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine available at NRG Park beginning next Friday

The Community Vaccination Center will be open for at least two weeks.

HOUSTON — Starting next Friday, April 9, adults 18 years of age and older can get the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at NRG Park.

The Harris County Public Health department says they’ll be able to administer around 6,000 doses per day beginning April 9 at the Community Vaccination Center at NRG, lasting for at least two weeks. The doses will be split evenly between Harris County and Houston residents on the Harris County Public Health wait list.

The vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week for those two weeks.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine being administered here in Houston is from the Netherlands and is safe.