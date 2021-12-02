How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart in the Houston area

HOUSTON — Dozens of Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs in Texas are now scheduling coronavirus vaccinations for Texans in phases 1a and 1b.
You must have an appointment to get the vaccine. No walk-ins accepted.
If you’re eligible, here’s the step-by-step process.
- Log into the Walmart vaccine site and create an account if you don’t already have one. The account is necessary so Walmart can contact you to schedule your second vaccine.
- Click on “schedule now” in the upper left side of the page, next to the photo of the pharmacist.
- The next page shows store addresses and a map with store locations. If the ZIP code on the upper left isn’t correct, change it. Tap on the location you want and hit “continue” on lower right side of page.
- That will take you to a list of eligibility requirements for phases 1a and 1b. Choose the one that fits you and click “confirm” on lower right side of page.
- Check dates for available appointments.
- If there are no dates available at that store, go back to the map and find another one.
Houston-area stores with vaccines
Here is a list of Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies administering vaccines in the Greater Houston Area. Being a Sam's Club member is not required to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.
BAY CITY
4600 7TH ST
BAYTOWN
4900 GARTH RD
CROSBY
FM 2100 RD
CYPRESS
26270 NORTHWEST FWY
11425 BARKER CYPRESS ROAD
FRIENDSWOOD
150 W EL DORADO BLVD
155 W EL DORADO BLVD
HOUSTON
111 YALE ST
E SAM HOUSTON PKWY N
13600 EAST FWY
13750 EAST FWY
4526 4412 NORTH FWY
2391 S WAYSIDE DR
10411 N FREEWAY 45
13484 NORTHWEST FWY
10750 WESTVIEW DR
10488 KATY FWY
1118 SILBER RD
2727 DUNVALE RD
12205 WEST RD
12353 FM 1960 RD W
FM 1960 RD W
11242 S GESSNER DR
11755 BEECHNUT ST
9598 ROWLETT RD
2700 S KIRKWOOD RD
5405 SOUTH RICE AVENUE
5310 S RICE AVE
3506 HIGHWAY 6 S
4810 HIGHWAY 6 N
13003 TOMBALL PKWY
11101 FUQUA ST
15955 FM 529 RD
9700 HILLCROFT ST
9555 S POST OAK RD
9460 W SAM HOUSTON PKWY S
22402 BELLAIRE BLVD
325 E RICHEY RD
7950 FM 1960 W
HUMBLE
9451 FM 1960 BYPASS
9665 FM 1960 BYPASS
6626 FM 1960 RD E
9235 N SAM HOUSTON PKWY E
KATY
22850 MORTON RANCH RD
6060 N FRY RD
1313 N FRY RD
20424 KATY FWY
20903 HIGHLAND KNOLLS DRIVE
25108 MARKET PLACE DR
KINGWOOD
2165 NORTHPARK DR
LA PORTE
9025 SPENCER HWY
MISSOURI CITY
9929 HWY 6
5501 HIGHWAY 6
PASADENA
5200 FAIRMONT PKWY
1107 SHAVER ST
RICHMOND
26824 F.M. 1093
5660 W GRAND PKWY S
5330 FM1640
SPRING
155 LOUETTA XING
24809 ALDINE WESTFIELD ROAD
STAFFORD
11210 W AIRPORT BLVD
12300 S W FWY
SUGAR LAND
13322 WEST AIRPORT BLVD
2993 345 HIGHWAY 6
351 HIGHWAY 6
TOMBALL
25800 KUYKENDAHL RD
27650 STATE HIGHWAY 249
22605 STATE HIGHWAY 249
Some HEB, CVS and Good Neighbor pharmacies are also offering the vaccine.