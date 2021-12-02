How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart in the Houston area

More than 50 Walmarts across the Houston area are scheduling COVID vaccines. Here’s how to check for appointments.

HOUSTON — Dozens of Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs in Texas are now scheduling coronavirus vaccinations for Texans in phases 1a and 1b.

You must have an appointment to get the vaccine. No walk-ins accepted.

If you’re eligible, here’s the step-by-step process.

Log into the Walmart vaccine site and create an account if you don’t already have one. The account is necessary so Walmart can contact you to schedule your second vaccine. Click on “schedule now” in the upper left side of the page, next to the photo of the pharmacist. The next page shows store addresses and a map with store locations. If the ZIP code on the upper left isn’t correct, change it. Tap on the location you want and hit “continue” on lower right side of page. That will take you to a list of eligibility requirements for phases 1a and 1b. Choose the one that fits you and click “confirm” on lower right side of page. Check dates for available appointments. If there are no dates available at that store, go back to the map and find another one.

Houston-area stores with vaccines

Here is a list of Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies administering vaccines in the Greater Houston Area. Being a Sam's Club member is not required to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.

BAY CITY

4600 7TH ST

BAYTOWN

4900 GARTH RD

CROSBY

FM 2100 RD

CYPRESS

26270 NORTHWEST FWY

11425 BARKER CYPRESS ROAD

FRIENDSWOOD

150 W EL DORADO BLVD

155 W EL DORADO BLVD

HOUSTON

111 YALE ST

E SAM HOUSTON PKWY N

13600 EAST FWY

13750 EAST FWY

4526 4412 NORTH FWY

2391 S WAYSIDE DR

10411 N FREEWAY 45

13484 NORTHWEST FWY

10750 WESTVIEW DR

10488 KATY FWY

1118 SILBER RD

2727 DUNVALE RD

12205 WEST RD

12353 FM 1960 RD W

FM 1960 RD W

11242 S GESSNER DR

11755 BEECHNUT ST

9598 ROWLETT RD

2700 S KIRKWOOD RD

5405 SOUTH RICE AVENUE

5310 S RICE AVE

3506 HIGHWAY 6 S

4810 HIGHWAY 6 N

13003 TOMBALL PKWY

11101 FUQUA ST

15955 FM 529 RD

9700 HILLCROFT ST

9555 S POST OAK RD

9460 W SAM HOUSTON PKWY S

22402 BELLAIRE BLVD

325 E RICHEY RD

7950 FM 1960 W

HUMBLE

9451 FM 1960 BYPASS

9665 FM 1960 BYPASS

6626 FM 1960 RD E

9235 N SAM HOUSTON PKWY E

KATY

22850 MORTON RANCH RD

6060 N FRY RD

1313 N FRY RD

20424 KATY FWY

20903 HIGHLAND KNOLLS DRIVE

25108 MARKET PLACE DR

KINGWOOD

2165 NORTHPARK DR

LA PORTE

9025 SPENCER HWY

MISSOURI CITY

9929 HWY 6

5501 HIGHWAY 6

PASADENA

5200 FAIRMONT PKWY

1107 SHAVER ST

RICHMOND

26824 F.M. 1093

5660 W GRAND PKWY S

5330 FM1640

SPRING

155 LOUETTA XING

24809 ALDINE WESTFIELD ROAD

STAFFORD

11210 W AIRPORT BLVD

12300 S W FWY

SUGAR LAND

13322 WEST AIRPORT BLVD

2993 345 HIGHWAY 6

351 HIGHWAY 6

TOMBALL

25800 KUYKENDAHL RD

27650 STATE HIGHWAY 249

22605 STATE HIGHWAY 249